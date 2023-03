New Delhi: Indian Navy’s operational level exercise TROPEX for 2023, conducted across the expanse of Indian Ocean over a duration of four months from November to March, culminated this week in the Arabian Sea.

“The overall exercise construct included Coastal Defence exercise Sea Vigil and the Amphibious Exercise AMPHEX. Together, these exercises also witnessed significant participation from the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard," the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday in a statement.

Set in the Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the theatre of operations for the exercise extended approximately 4300 nm from North to South up to 35 deg South Latitude and 5000 nm from Persian Gulf in the West to North Australia coast in the East, spanning an area of over 21 million square nautical miles. TROPEX 23 witnessed participation of approximately 70 Indian Navy ships, six submarines and over 75 aircraft, the ministry said.

As part of the final joint phase, defence minister Rajnath Singh spent a day at sea onboard the newly commissioned Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant. He reviewed the Indian Navy’s operational preparedness and material readiness wherein the Navy demonstrated operational manoeuvres and various facets of combat operations, including deck operations of indigenous LCA and live weapon firings.

While addressing the fleets, he lauded the operational preparedness of the Indian Navy and emphasised that the country looks up to the Navy to ensure that the economic lifelines and military capabilities of our adversaries are disrupted to the extent where their war fighting endeavours can no longer be sustained.

He also said that he was fully reassured that Indian Navy was capable of safeguarding India’s national interests in the maritime domain and will thwart the diabolical designs of any potential adversaries who seek to threaten India’s peaceful existence. Singh complimented the Indian Navy for being at the forefront of the ‘Make in India’ Initiative and leveraging the path of Aatmanirbharta to be ‘Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof’.