Trouble seems to be brewing for Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balakrishna after a Kerala court issued a bailable warrant against both in a misleading advertisement case.

Drugs Inspector in Palakkad filed a complaint against Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna after which the warrant was issued by the Judicial First Class Magistrate II, PTI reported.

Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna are under fire after several charges were levied against them with respect to advertisements published by Divya Pharmacy, which is an affiliate of Patanjali Ayurved. The two have been charged with section 3(d) read with section 7(a) of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

Patanjali and its founders caught attention over the past two years due to their misleading claims. The issue came to Supreme Court's notice after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) moved a petition against Patanjali Ayurved and its advertisements. The top court issued contempt of court notice to Patanjali founders over misleading advertisement and imposed a temporary ban on advertisements of medicines.

Also Read | Delhi HC order on plea against Baba Ramdev’s Covid drug Coronil today

According to the apex court order, Patanjali took the country for a ride with false claims. Without no empirical evidence, Patanjali's advertisements suggested that its medicines cure certain diseases. Ramdev and Balkrishna apologised before the court for false claims and were asked to publish apologies in newspapers.

Also Read | Baba Ramdev urges Centre to protect Hindus in Bangladesh amid strife

When is the next hearing in misleading advertisement case? The magisterial court in its order said, "Complainant absent. All accused absent served. Bailable warrant to all accused," dated January 16. According to the case status on the Palakad District Court's website, the next date of hearing is February 1, PTI reported.