Trouble for KT Rama Rao? Anti-Corruption Bureau books BRS leader over financial irregularities in Formula-E race
BREAKING NEWS

Trouble for KT Rama Rao? Anti-Corruption Bureau books BRS leader over financial irregularities in Formula-E race

Livemint

  • Anti-Corruption Bureau books BRS leader KT Rama Rao over financial irregularities in Formula-E race case.

KT Rama Rao (ANI)

In a fresh trouble for KT Rama Rao, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday booked the BRS leader in the case of alleged financial irregularities in arranging Formula-E car racing in Hyderabad.

The ACB has also booked IAS Arvindh Kumar as accused, reported ANI quoting sources.

A few days ago, telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had granted permission to register a case over the issue.

More to come…

