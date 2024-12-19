In a fresh trouble for KT Rama Rao, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday booked the BRS leader in the case of alleged financial irregularities in arranging Formula-E car racing in Hyderabad.
The ACB has also booked IAS Arvindh Kumar as accused, reported ANI quoting sources.
A few days ago, telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had granted permission to register a case over the issue.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.