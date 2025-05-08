Trouble for Lalu Prasad! President grants sanction to prosecute RJD chief in land-for-jobs scam

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday granted sanction to the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute RJD chief and former Union minister Lalu Prasad in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Advertisement

According to the report, the President accorded the permission as mandated under section 197(1) of the CrPC and Section 218 of the BNSS, 2023.

In August 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheeted Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and former deputy CM of the state, Tejashwi Yadav and other family members in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case, which is related to a CBI FIR alleging that Lalu Prasad was indulged in corruption in the appointment of Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways during 2004-2009.

The CBI in its FIR alleged that the candidates or their family members were allegedly told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in the Railways.

Advertisement

Adding more, the FIR also alleged that the land parcels were directly or indirectly registered in the name of the family members of Lalu Prasad. Apart from this, the CBI had also filed three chargesheets in this case.

Read More

With agency inputs.