A Parliamentary committee is likely to issue summons to social media company META over Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's “factually incorrect” statement characterising the Lok Sabha 2024 election as a loss for the “incumbent” government due to its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who is also the Chairman of the panel on Communication and Information Technology, said on Tuesday that his committee will issue summons to META for sharing wrong information.

The development came after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hit back at Mark Zuckerberg.

“My committee will call @Meta for this wrong information. Wrong information in any democratic country tarnishes the image of the country,” said Dubey in a post in Hindi on X while replying to a post by Vaishnaw.

He further added that the organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people for this mistake.

On Monday, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw fact-checked Zuckerberg and said, "It is disappointing to see misinformation from Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility."

Tagging Meta on X and other social media platforms, Vaishnaw said, “Mr. Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect. From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust.”

He added that India, the world's largest democracy, conducted the 2024 general election, which involved more than 640 million (64 crore) voters.

"People of India reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership," he added.

