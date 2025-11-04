Trouble for Physics Wallah? Edtech firm's advertisement triggers police case in Kashmir. Here's what happened

Physics Wallah, an edtech firm which has been in the spotlight for its IPO plans, sparked outrage in Jammu and Kashmir, for an advertisement which reportedly featured its faculty driving SUVs through a protected forest area in Baderkote, Tangmarg, near Gulmarg.

The video – part of a promotional campaign for the Physics Wallah's “Toofan” initiative, has triggered environmental concerns over the Valley's ecology and led to a police investigation, reported The Indian Express.

An FIR was filed at the Tangmarg police station following a complaint by Forest Range Officer (Gulmarg) Iftikhar Ahmad Qadri.

Why the FIR against Physics Wallah? Officer Qadri said the video showed six black Scorpios without registration plates driving through forest land “without permission from any competent authority" of the forest department.

Verification by forest staff confirmed the footage was shot inside the Baderkote forest block, the complaint stated.

“A video was uploaded on YouTube showing six black Scorpio vehicles, without any registration plate, entering illegally in the forest area without any permission from any competent authority of the forest department,” the complaint stated, reported IE.

Take a look at the advertisement here:

The forest range alleged that the SUVs were driven off-road over green meadows, damaging herbs and forest flora — a violation of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

“After verification from field staff of Baderkote forest block, it came forth that the video has been shot in the forest area (of) Baderkote forest block," IE quoted Qadri as saying.

What are the charges against Physics Wallah? Police have booked the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for mischief, causing loss or damage to government property, and criminal trespass, along with sections of the Indian Forest Act.

The FIR against Physics Wallah for violating Forest rules comes days after YouTubers in Budgam were booked for a similar act of environmental vandalism, where videos showed vehicles driving recklessly through Budgam’s pastures and meadows, prompting authorities to take legal action.

Physics Wallah is reportedly close to launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) that could raise around ₹3,820 crore, as per multiple reports.