Trouble for Prashant Kishor? EC issues notice to Jan Suraaj founder for being registered as voter in 2 states

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday sent a notice to Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor for allegedly being registered as a voter in two states - Bihar and West Bengal.

Sayak Basu
Published28 Oct 2025, 04:20 PM IST
West Champaran: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks to the media
West Champaran: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks to the media(PTI)

Kishor has been given three days to provide an explanation to the poll body.

The Returning Officer of Bihar's Kargahar Assembly Constituency sent the notice to the poll-strategist-turned-political-leader, saying, "According to a news item published on 28.10.2025, your name is registered in the electoral rolls of Bihar and West Bengal.... Therefore, you should present your side within three days regarding the entry of your name in more than one constituency."

