Trouble for Sonu Sood: Arrest warrant issued against Bollywood actor by Ludhiana’s Judicial Magistrate - check details

A criminal court in Punjab's Ludhiana has issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in connection with a fraud case.

The warrant was issued by Ludhiana's Judicial Magistrate Ramanpreet Kaur, reported ANI.

The arrest warrant was issued as Sood, who was summoned to testify in connection with a fraud case of ₹10 lakh, did not appear in court.

"Sonu Sood, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said Sonu Sood before the Court," reads the order.

The summon has been issued in connection with a fraud case filed by a Ludhiana-based lawyer Rajesh Khanna against one Mohit Shukla, in which he alleged that he was lured to invest in fake Rijika coin.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 10, 2025.

According to court order issued on January 29, the officer incharge of Oshiwara police in Mumbai to arrest and bring the actor before the court.

“SONU SOOD, (S/o, W/o, D/o) resident of R/O H.NO 605/606 Casablanc Apartment, has been duly served with summon(s) or warrant(s) but he/she has failed to attend (absconds and keeps out of the way for the purpose of avoiding service of a summon(s) or warrant(s)). You are hereby ordered to arrest and bring the said SONU SOOD before the Court,” reads the order.

The order further reads, “You are hereby directed to return this warrant on or before 10-02-2025 with an endorsement certifying the day on and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed.”

Meanwhile, on work front, Sonu Sood has donned the hat of a director with his action-packed thriller film 'Fateh', which hit theatres on January 10.

The film is inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic.