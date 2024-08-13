Trouble for TMC MP Saket Gokhale, Ahmedabad court frames charges under money-laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad has framed criminal charges against TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale under the anti-money laundering Act 2002

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published13 Aug 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Trouble for TMC MP Saket Gokhale, Ahmedabad court frames charges under money-laundering Act
Trouble for TMC MP Saket Gokhale, Ahmedabad court frames charges under money-laundering Act

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad has framed criminal charges against TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale under the anti-money laundering Act 2002.

"The Ld. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Ahmedabad (Rural) and designated Special Court PMLA, Ahmedabad today framed criminal charges against Saket Gokhale, MP Rajya Sabha and national spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002...," the ED said in a statement.

The money laundering case against Gokhale, 31-year-old TMC MP, stems from a Gujarat Police FIR concerning the alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding.

Also Read |

A charge sheet was filed against the TMC Rajya Sabha MP under the anti-money laundering law last year.

"Charges against him for the scheduled offence in the police case (Gujarat Police) had also been framed," the federal enforcement agency said.

The ED further said the PMLA special court had rejected the application filed by Gokhale under Section 309 of the CrPC for keeping the proceedings under PMLA, 2002 in abeyance till the case of scheduled offence registered against him is decided by the court.

Also Read |

The state police arrested Gokhale from Delhi in December 2022 in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowd-funding by "portraying himself" as an RTI activist and a social worker.

"The crowdfunded amount was utilised by him for his personal expenses such as intraday trading in shares, payment of his credit card dues, shopping through online apps such as Paytm, Swiggy, Zomato, crypto currency trading and other miscellaneous (transactions)," PTI quoted the ED as saying. Gokhale, however, denied any misuse of the funds.

Also Read |

Defamation case against Gokhale

Earlier in July, the Delhi High Court ordered Saket Gokhale to pay 50 lakhs in damages to Lakshmi Puri, the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Puri, for defamation.

This came after Lakshmi Puri filed a defamation suit against Gokhale for making harmful statements on social media.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 07:15 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaTrouble for TMC MP Saket Gokhale, Ahmedabad court frames charges under money-laundering Act

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue