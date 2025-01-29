Renowned YouTuber Elvish Yadav is in fresh trouble as an FIR has been registered against him for threatening a witness in the Noida rave party case, PTI quoted police as saying.

The case was lodged following the orders for registration of an FIR by Additional Civil Judge Pratibha on January 24.

According to the details, on 10 May 2024 Saurabh Gupta, a functionary of People For Animal (PFA) and a witness in this case, alleged Yadav and his supporters came in several vehicles to his society in Raj Nagar Extension and threatened him.

He added that he had complained about this to Nandgram police but no FIR was registered. Following this, he filed an application in the court demanding registration of a case.

Earlier in November 2023, Saurabh Gupta's brother Gaurav had filed a complaint against Yadav for supplying snake venom at the rave party .

Saurabh alleged that since the case was registered in Noida, Yadav has nurtured a grudge against both the brothers and their family members.

He alleged that Yadav is trying to implicate both the brothers in a false case or kill them by causing an accident.

Yadav is also constantly threatening us through social media everyday, he claimed.

SHO of Nandgram police station Dharmpal Singh on Tuesday told PTI that the case was registered under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on Monday night and investigation is underway.

What ED said in September 2024? Earlier on 27 September, the Enforcement Directorate said the initial investigation revealed that Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria and Elvish Yadav illegally used protected species of snakes and exotic animals, such as iguanas, in the production of commercial music video and vlogs "for the purpose of increasing the followers and generating money".

The financial probe agency said it identified the Proceeds of Crime linked to this activity and attached both movable and immovable properties belonging to Rahul Yadav, Elvish Yadav and Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd. “Further investigation is under progress,” the Directorate of Enforcement said.