TRP fraud case: Mumbai police summons Republic TV CFO on 10 October

In connection with the ongoing TRP fraud case probe, the Mumbai Police on Friday has summoned the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Republic TV, Shiva Sundaram. The CFO has been summoned on 10 October at 11 am.

Apart from Republic TV, Sam Balsara founder, chairman and managing director of Madison World and operational head of Lowe Lintas Shishir Sinha have also been summoned to record their statement in connection with the TRP scam.

According to reports, all the three have been asked to reach the crime branch office in South Mumbai. “They have been called to record their statement under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code," joint commissioner of police (Crime), Milind Bharambe told Hindustan Times.

Commissioner of Mumbai police Param Bir Singh on Thursday stated that it busted a racket to manipulate TRP ratings and said that Republic TV is among three channels being investigated for the alleged fraud case.

Few households were reportedly paid around ₹400 to 500 per month to keep Republic TV on, the police commissioner added. The alleged manipulation results in miscalculated target audience for advertisers, Singh stated.

Owners of two other channels were arrested, Singh said that news anchor Arnab Goswami and the editor-in-chief of Republic TV will soon be questioned in the case of TRP fixing.

Singh also said that the findings will further be shared with the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Commenting on the TRP scam, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Mumbai police took a courageous step to unravel this scam. This is just a beginning...everything will be unravelled soon."

Raut added, "Scam worth ₹30,000 crore has happened and why are people quiet? Who is behind all this? Where has the money come from."

"The Mumbai police force is professional. No action was taken by them out of revenge or vindictiveness. But the manner in which channels functioned targeting the MVA government and the Thackeray family, isn't it vindictiveness?" the Shiv Sena MP asked.

