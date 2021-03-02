TRP scam case: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) former CEO Partho Dasgupta, an accused for his alleged involvement in the Television Rating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik granted bail to 55-year-old Dasgupta on a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and two solvent sureties of the same amount.

"The bail plea is allowed. The applicant (Dasgupta) shall be released on bail after furnishing a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and two sureties of the same amount," the Bombay HC said.

The court allowed him to furnish a temporary cash surety of the same amount for a period of six weeks, until which he would have to submit the solvent sureties.

The permission was given after Dasgupta's counsel Aabad Ponda told the court that the process of preparing and submitting the solvent sureties will take time.

Dasgupta will have to deposit his passport and will have to report to the crime branch, Mumbai Police on the first Saturday of every month for six months and thereafter once in three months.

The court directed Dasgupta to not leave India without permission of the trial court. He is also asked to cooperate with the investigation and appear during the trial when summoned.

The court directed Dasgupta to attend the case trial as and when required and not tamper with evidence or witnesses in the case.

Dasgupta approached the HC in January this year after a sessions court rejected his bail plea while noting that he had played a vital role in the scam and was its alleged "mastermind".

Dasgupta arrested on charges of criminal breach of trust

Dasgupta was arrested on December 24 on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

He is accused of having misused his official position and conniving with ARG Outlier Media, the company which runs all Republic TV channels, and with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, to manipulate TRPs.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The Mumbai police while opposing Dasgupta's bail plea had said he played a direct role in the manipulation of TRPs for TV news channels.

The police had relied on Dasgupta's chats with Goswami where they discussed manipulation of TRPs.

Dasgupta's counsel Ponda earlier urged the HC to grant him bail, saying the police had already filed their charge sheet in the case and his custodial interrogation was not required any more.

Ponda had also told the HC that Dasgupta's WhatsApp chats, including his chats with co-accused Goswami, were merely "lose talks".

On January 16, Dasgupta was rushed to the state-run J J Hospital here from the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, after his blood sugar levels went up and he fell unconscious.

He was admitted to the ICU of the J J Hospital and was discharged on January 22.

Following his discharge, his lawyers had moved the HC seeking an urgent hearing of his bail plea.

With agency inputs

