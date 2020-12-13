TRP scam case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai

In connection with the ongoing Television Rating Points ( TRP ) scam case probe, the Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

The latest arrest has taken the number of people held by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch in the case to 13.

The fake TV ratings scam came to light in October when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), which assesses TRPs or Television Rating Points by monitoring select households, filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

On 6 October, the Mumbai Police had filed a First Information Report and started a probe following a complaint filed by Hansa Research official Nitin Deokar.

Hansa is one of BARC's vendors on engagement with panel homes or people's metres.

Last month, Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested in connection with the alleged TRP rigging scam.

The Republic TV Network had alleged that its Assistant Vice President (Distribution) Ghanshyam Singh, who was released on bail by a Mumbai court recently, was "tortured and assaulted" during interrogation by the Mumbai cops.

The TRP fixing case

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier said that it busted a racket to manipulate TRP ratings and said that Republic TV is among three channels being investigated for the alleged fraud case.

Republic TV has denied wrongdoing.

Few households were reportedly paid around ₹400 to 500 per month to keep Republic TV on, the police commissioner added. The alleged manipulation results in a miscalculated target audience for advertisers, Singh stated.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in the TRP scam case. The statements of around 140 witnesses have been attached to the chargesheet.

