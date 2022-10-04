Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Watch: TRS leader distributes liquor, chicken ahead of KCR national party launch

Watch: TRS leader distributes liquor, chicken ahead of KCR national party launch

So far, KCR has had meetings with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
07:09 PM IST

  KCR is likely to announce details of his national party, on the occasion of Dussehra

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ahead of national party launch by Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) chief and Telengana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), a video of his party leader was seen distributing liquor and chicken in a video.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing liquor and chicken to locals in Warangal. He can be seen personally handing it out to people who had gathered in a long queue, with a cutout of K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

With an eye on the 20224 Lok Sabha election, KCR is likely to announce details of his national party, on the occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday. The announcement is likely to be made at a meeting of TRS leaders at Telangana Bhavan.

Andhra Pradesh BJP State General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy retweeted the video tagging TRS president and said, “So now TRS leaders are distributing alcohol & chicken to make KCR Garu PM. Is it your idea?"

