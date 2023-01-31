TRS to boycott President's address to Parliament to protest govt's 'failure on all fronts'1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:08 AM IST
TRS to boycott President's address to Parliament to protest govt's 'failure on all fronts'
TRS leader K Keshava Rao on Monday said his party will boycott the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".
