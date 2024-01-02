Truck drivers protest: Chandigarh caps petrol, diesel sale as stir hits fuel supply; details here
Truckers' strike against new hit-and-run law: Chandigarh has imposed a limit on the sale of petrol and diesel. Two-wheelers in Chandigarh are now allowed to buy only two litres or a maximum value of ₹ 200 of fuel. Check details here.
The All India Motor Transport Association — the umbrella body of truck operators — has not given a nationwide strike call. According to PTI, its representatives will be meeting home ministry officials to raise their concerns about BNS.
Tapan Sharma, a former president of the Ahmedabad Motor Transport Association in Gujarat, told PTI that the protests occurred spontaneously. "The association has not called for a strike. Drivers are acting independently due to concerns about the new law. They protest briefly and then move on. However, these sporadic demonstrations have caused delays in the delivery of goods."
(With inputs from PTI)
