Tue Jan 02 2024 15:59:56
Truck drivers protest: AITC members reach home ministry to meet Secretary Ajay Bhalla over new hit-and-run rule
Truck drivers protest: AITC members reach home ministry to meet Secretary Ajay Bhalla over new hit-and-run rule

Truck drivers protest against new hit-and-run rule: The AITC representatives will raise their concerns around the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday evening.

People wait in long queues to fill fuel at the Agripada petrol pump due to a shortage of petrol and diesel as truck drivers are on strike against the new hit-and-run law, in Mumbai on Tuesday (ANI)Premium
A few members of the All India Transport Congress (AITC) reached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as the truck divers protest continues in several parts of the country. The AITC is the umbrella body of truck operators who have launched a three-day strike over the new criminal laws passed by Parliament in the Winter Session 2023.

At the meeting, the AITC representatives will raise their concerns over the new hit-and-run provision under the new law Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). A three-day strike was launched on Monday by some truck, bus and tanker operators against the stringent jail and fine regulations under the BNS for hit-and-run cases.

Under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the new law that replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police.

Truckers said most truck drivers choose to run away even in minor accidents as they otherwise will have to face mob justice and risk of life. "While the mobs typically go unpunished, to impose stringent punishment on drivers was unfair," they were quoted by PTI as saying.

As the mass protest continues across several states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Petrol Dealers Association, Mumbai, President Chetan Modi told PTI that the fuel supply to petrol pumps was affected due to the drivers' agitation since Monday.

ALSO READ: How trucker protests shut the Canadian border and rocked the economy

Not just in Mumbai, long queues at petrol pumps were seen in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Thane and other major cities as people resoted to panic buying.

There are about 1 lakh trucks that ferry petrol and diesel as well as LPG from oil company depots to petrol pumps and gas distribution agencies. "If the strike were to get extended, LPG supplies too may get hit' industry officials said.

In the wake of the restricted supply of petrol and diesel because of the protest, the Chandigarh administration ordered rationing of fuel to two- and four-wheelers with immediate effect until normalcy is restored. "Effective immediately, two-wheelers are limited to a maximum of two litres (maximum value of 200) and four-wheelers are limited to five litres (maximum value of 500) of fuel per transaction," according to an official statement.

As the situation turned grim, the All India Motor Transport Association has so far not given a nationwide strike call and its representatives reached the home ministry officials to raise their concerns around BNS.

Published: 02 Jan 2024, 07:30 PM IST
