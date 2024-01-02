Truck drivers protest: AITC members reach home ministry to meet Secretary Ajay Bhalla over new hit-and-run rule
Truck drivers protest against new hit-and-run rule: The AITC representatives will raise their concerns around the new criminal law Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday evening.
A few members of the All India Transport Congress (AITC) reached the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as the truck divers protest continues in several parts of the country. The AITC is the umbrella body of truck operators who have launched a three-day strike over the new criminal laws passed by Parliament in the Winter Session 2023.