Truck drivers' protests called off after government assurances on new hit-and-run law
Truck drivers' protests: The government assured the members of the transport body that the new laws have nor been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC
After a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) decided to end the nationwide truck drivers protests against the new hit-and-run law. The government assured the members of the transport body that the new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC.