Even if the restaurants and bars will remain close during the extended Covid-19 lockdown till 3 May, 'dhabas' alongside highways will remain open, the Union Home Ministry said in the fresh guidelines released today. The MHA release also mentions that truck repairing shops will also remain open to better faciliate the movement of trucks throughout India.

The notification also makes it clear that transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential commodities

‘Dhabas’ and truck repairing shops are essential for the thousands of people engaged in transportation of both essential and non-essential cargos across the length and breadth of the country.

The Central government, in the guidelines, has also given permission for the movement of vehicles of e-commerce companies and services provided by self-employed persons, like electrician, IT repairs, plumber, motor mechanics and carpenters are allowed to operate.

Some industries including hardware manufacturing, unit of packaging material, and other industries in the special economic zone (SEZ) with access control, etc will also be allowed to operate during the extended lockdown.

"Hotspot areas of large COVID-19 doubt breaks or cluster with a significant spread of COVID-19 will be determined as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Government of India. These hotspots determinant zones will be demarcated by State, UT and district administration as per the guideline of MoHFW," Home Ministry said in the guidelines.

