Normal life has been completely disrupted in Himachal Pradesh as torrential rains led to widespread flooding and causing damage to life and property. At least 20 people have been killed in the past 48 hours and hundreds remain stranded. Against this backdrop a video has emerged of a truck being swept away by the swollen Beas river.

While the exact location and timing of the video remains unclear police have confirmed that the incident took place in Kullu. The massive vehicle can be seen floating along amidst other debris as the river remains in spate. Heavy damage has been witnessed Kullu and Mandi due to the . Over 100 houses were evacuated in Mandi despite resistance of their owners in the wake of flood-like situation in Beas and its tributaries.

A flood-like situation has emerged in the

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan told ANI that many people had been rescued as water levels rose. The IMD however for Meanwhile, on the rising water level due to incessant rain, , Mandi SP said, "Those living across the Beas River have been rescued...They have been sent to the rescue centre. The overall situation is under control because only 3 to 4 casualties have been reported."

Houses along the Beas River in the Mandi district have been evacuated as a result of the rising water level caused by incessant rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies)