Truck swept away by Beas river as Himachal Pradesh reels amid torrential rainfall
Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to widespread flooding, causing damage to life and property. At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds remain stranded. A video has emerged of a truck being swept away by the swollen Beas river in Kullu.
Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan told ANI that many people had been rescued as water levels rose. The IMD however for Meanwhile, on the rising water level due to incessant rain, , Mandi SP said, "Those living across the Beas River have been rescued...They have been sent to the rescue centre. The overall situation is under control because only 3 to 4 casualties have been reported."
Houses along the Beas River in the Mandi district have been evacuated as a result of the rising water level caused by incessant rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies)