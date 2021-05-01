Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Truck with 2.4 lakh doses of Covid vaccines abandoned for 12 hours in Madhya Pradesh

Truck with 2.4 lakh doses of Covid vaccines abandoned for 12 hours in Madhya Pradesh

Premium
A health worker checks Covaxin supplies
1 min read . 02:08 PM IST PTI

  • The Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana
  • The truck contained 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth 8 crore

A truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth 8 crore was left parked for nearly 12 hours after its driver went missing under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

A truck carrying 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth 8 crore was left parked for nearly 12 hours after its driver went missing under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, police said on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle, which was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana, was left abandoned for nearly 12 hours in Kareli area, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Tamil Nadu-registered vehicle, which was transporting the vaccine from Hyderabad to Karnal in Haryana, was left abandoned for nearly 12 hours in Kareli area, Narsinghpur superintendent of police Vipul Shrivastava said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The matter came to light on Friday afternoon when the police were informed that a truck, with a mention of vaccine- manufacturer Bharat Biotech on it, was parked near Kareli bus stand, around 16 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

According to the police, the truck contained 2.40 lakh doses of Covaxin worth 8 crore.

"We contacted the transport company TCI of Gurgaon and informed them about the driverless truck. The company also got worried when they couldn't contact the driver after finding out the GPS system that the vehicle remained stationary at Kareli," Shrivastava said.

The company then arranged for another driver and the truck set off for Karnal at 8 pm, he said, adding that the driver Vikas Mishra is still missing.

"We tracked down his phone at a place 16 km from the spot. As the engine of the vehicle was on, its refrigerator with vaccine doses was functioning. So, I feel that vaccines were safe," he added.

When asked if incidents of truck loots had been reported on the route in the past, Shrivastava said road robberies are almost naught in the region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India travel ban by US: Who are exempted and other details in 10 points

3 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 updates: Bihar cancels leave of all health officials till May 31

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Premium

India registers 401,993 new covid-19 cases

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Premium

Mukesh Ambani personally supervising oxygen production at Jamnagar, says RIL

1 min read . 01:16 PM IST

"Circumstantial evidence suggests that the driver was not robbed. Efforts are on to trace the driver, who is in his early to mid-20s and hails from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh," the official added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.