Loading delays at Mundra port are affecting trade, truckers complain

New Delhi: An association of over 15,000 truckers has written to the Centre seeking an end to delays in the allotment of containers that is pushing up the cost of the logistics at Mundra, India’s largest container port.

The Kandla Mundra Container Transport Welfare Association in its letter to the ministry of road transport & highways said the primary cause of major trade loss is the denial of access for export laden containers, as the gate does not adhere to the booking schedule.

“Moreover, vehicles face delays in unloading at the terminal, exacerbating inefficiencies, and leading to substantial financial losses. These issues demand urgent attention and resolution to mitigate the adverse impact on trade operations and overall profitability," the truckers said.

They said the current average loading time for imports is 6 to 12 hours and the extended turnaround time adds to operational challenges, hindering the smooth flow of goods in the supply chain.

Mundra port, in Gujarat, handles about a quarter of India’s port cargo.

A person aware of the development, however, said the delays had been caused by cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ that had hit port operations. But the movement of goods had returned to normal now.

“Due to high-speed winds about three containers had fallen in the ocean, but we managed to salvage the same. After the cyclone, every single machinery had to go through a test as per standard procedure and to rule out any mechanical failure the port operation was restarted steadily. The ships were also kept at a distance to avert losses and the operations were restored in 3-4 days," the person cited above said

“Urgent measures are needed to address these issues and minimize the impact on trade efficiency," the truckers’ letter read.

Anil Devli, CEO of the Indian National Shipowners’ Association (INSA) said that such cyclones cause a domino effect during exports.

“There were ships that were supposed to berth during the three days during the cyclone. Once your cargo is stuck there is a strong possibility it will take time to clear. Some cargos are extremely crucial and they get priority. But the port operations are largely back on track now," Devli said.

The association also said that truckers have encountered instances where the quality of empty containers is sub-standard, with containers being dirty, rusty, or damage, which in turn leads to rejection of goods by shippers or surveyors at the destination. This forces members to bear the repair costs to make the containers acceptable for shipping.

The Adani Group that owns Mundra port said in July that the cargo capacity handled by the port had crossed pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels. The average number of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled by rail at the Mundra port had crossed 5,300 in July, surpassing the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900, the company said. Queries sent to the Adani group remained unanswered at press time.