Loading delays at Mundra port are affecting trade, truckers complain

Loading delays at Mundra port are affecting trade, truckers complain2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:22 PM IST
The Kandla Mundra Container Transport Welfare Association in its letter to the MoRTH said the primary cause of major trade loss is the denial of access for export laden containers, as the gate does not adhere to the booking schedule.
New Delhi: An association of over 15,000 truckers has written to the Centre seeking an end to delays in the allotment of containers that is pushing up the cost of the logistics at Mundra, India’s largest container port.
