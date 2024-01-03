A video taken during a meeting between protesting truckers and Shajapur District Collector Kishor Kanyal is making waves on social media after the official was heard questioning the ‘status’ of the protestors, PTI reported. Amid ongoing protests by truckers, Kanyal lost his cool during an interaction with representatives of a drivers' union on January 2. He later expressed regret over the use of the word, the report added. Hit-and-run law: All you need to know about nationwide protest by truckers What happened? In the video, Kanyal can be heard asking the protestors to avoid taking the law into their own hands, to which a representative replied by asking the collector to “talk nicely". The response sent Kanyal into a rage and he retorted with, “kya karoge tum? kya aukat hain tunhari?" (Translation: What will you do? What is your social standing/status?) The representative then said that their protest was for this lack of ‘aukat’. He was taken out of the room by a policeman. Watch the video here: Apology video follows After the controversial incident went viral on social media, Kanyal posted a video clarifying his position. He said during the meeting with 250 truck and bus drivers on January 2 many of them make a ruckus. Also Read | Truck drivers' protest: THESE states, cities say they have adequate fuel stock — 'Don't panic buy' "The meeting was held to tell them to raise their issues democratically but one of them was trying to incite others and threatening to intensify the stir, because of which I used these words. I express regret if anyone is hurt by my words. However, nobody will be allowed to take the law in his hand," he stated. Watch here:

Why are truckers protesting?

The widespread demonstrations carried out by truck drivers across India have arisen from their resistance to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a recently enacted criminal code.

The focal point of contention within this legal structure pertains to the increased penalties for hit-and-run incidents, a provision vehemently criticized by truckers who refer to it as a “kaala kanoon" or “black law."

According to the new BNS provision, “Whoever causes the death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."

The updated provisions now entail a potential 10-year jail term or a fine of ₹7 lakh if a truck driver leaves the scene of an accident without reporting it to the authorities.

This marks a significant increase compared to the previous Indian Penal Code (IPC), where the punishment for such offences was limited to 2-year imprisonment.

“Ye kanoon abhi tak laagu nahi hai (This law has not been implemented yet) ... Ham ye kanoon laagu nahi hone denge (We will not allow these laws to be implemented)," AIMTC Chairman-organising committee Bal Mankit Singh said.

