Truckers struggle to start ops due to driver shortage

Ashok Rathi, director, Delhi Rajasthan Transport Co. Ltd (DRTC), said many truck drivers were asking for a 30% increment in their monthly salary to join back. “We are working out their salaries, but this will further bring down the viability of operations, as fuel prices are rising sharply and freight availability in the months to come remains a concern. The cost of plying trucks has increased abnormally. Increased government spending on rural jobs has resulted in lots of job opportunities in rural India," he added.