Trucks rolled onto the premises of Rahul Gandhi's home on Friday as the Congress leader vacated his official residence. The ousted MP had been asked to vacate his government bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The former lawmaker is currently on bail after appealing his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The Congress leader had been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005. The decision was taken by the Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha, following which the secretariat of the House served him a notice.

Officials had indicated at the time that Gandhi could seek an extension by writing to the Housing Committee. In this case, the panel would have taken a decision on the validity of the reasons cited. The committee has 11 members drawn from different parties and is headed BJP MP C R Patil.

#WATCH | Trucks at the premises of Delhi residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is vacating his residence after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. pic.twitter.com/BZBpesy339 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Gandhi's disqualification was triggered after a Surat court handed him a two year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The March 23 verdict was followed a day later by his ouster from the Lower House of Parliament and consequent loss of his government home.

The Congress leader has since been granted bail to allow him to appeal to a higher court in a month. The Surat Court will pass order on the interim application filed by Gandhi on April 20.

Meanwhile Opposition parties have been vocal in their criticism of the situation. Congress leader Manickam Tagore (who is a member of the committee), had earlier linked the decision to Gandhi's vocal criticism of the BJP-led government and its policies.

“When RG spoke on March 25 the about Mo-Adani... 27th March they want to take the house also. Wah Narender baba. What else can you take from him now?" he had tweeted.

The politician also alleged that Gandhi's security was given to the CRPF from the SPG when the latter ‘spoke against a few corporate groups getting all benefits under this government’.

(With inputs from agencies)