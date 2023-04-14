Trucks arrive at Rahul Gandhi's official bungalow as former MP vacates home | Watch2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Gandhi had been asked to vacate his government bungalow by April 22 due to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
Trucks rolled onto the premises of Rahul Gandhi's home on Friday as the Congress leader vacated his official residence. The ousted MP had been asked to vacate his government bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. The former lawmaker is currently on bail after appealing his conviction in a criminal defamation case.
