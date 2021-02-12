Trudeau commends India's path to hold dialogue with protesting farmers

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau commended efforts by India to overcome an impasse with farmers protesting new agricultural laws by holding a dialogue with them, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday.

The comments a statement from Canada that Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed the matter during a telephone call on Wednesday.

“On the farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Trudeau commended efforts of the Government of India to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

“He (Trudeau) also acknowledged the responsibility of his Government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada," Srivastava said – a reference to Canada based Sikh groups -- some of whom support a separate state of Khalistan carved out of Punjab – using the excuse of protesting farmers to blockade the Indian consulate in Vancouver. Of particular concern to India is the fact that one of the protestors who blockaded the consulate premises on 26 January included someone who had threatened India’s consul general Manish, news reports said. Canada has a small Sikh population but they are an influential group with some members of the group known to support the demand for a separate state of Khalistan.

Wednesday’s call was the first conversation between the two prime ministers since Trudeau angered New Delhi with comments that his country will always defend the right of peaceful protest. Trudeau made the comments during an outreach to the Indian community in December when he expressed concern over the farmers protests India.

Addressing the Indian community in Canada during an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Trudeau said he would be remiss if he didn’t recognise the “news coming out of india about the protest by farmers."

“The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you," Trudeau said in the video posted on his Twitter account.

India had slammed the comments describing them as Comments "ill-informed" and "unwarranted."

