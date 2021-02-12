Trudeau commends India's path to hold dialogue with protesting farmers

“He (Trudeau) also acknowledged the responsibility of his Government in providing protection to Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in Canada," Srivastava said – a reference to Canada based Sikh groups -- some of whom support a separate state of Khalistan carved out of Punjab – using the excuse of protesting farmers to blockade the Indian consulate in Vancouver. Of particular concern to India is the fact that one of the protestors who blockaded the consulate premises on 26 January included someone who had threatened India’s consul general Manish, news reports said. Canada has a small Sikh population but they are an influential group with some members of the group known to support the demand for a separate state of Khalistan.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}