Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pushed for the policy to ensure a right to life with dignity for every citizen by providing access to clean drinking water, Aaditya Thackeray said
Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday that the Chief Minister of state Uddhav Thackeray has inaugurated the much awaited ‘Water for All’ policy, wherein Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will enable every citizen in Mumbai to have access to clean drinking water through formal sources.
The Environment Minister shared on Twitter, “CM Uddhav Thackeray ji has pushed for this remarkable policy to ensure a right to life with dignity for every citizen by providing access to clean drinking water. While doing so, this policy will also eradicate the illegal connections that disrupt and pollutes the water supply."
Additionally, Aaditya Thackeray explained that although “it doesn’t change the legal status of the type of residence, it will enable citizens living in slums or buildings without OCs to have access to safe and clean water."
“The true marker of development is equality of access to basic necessities. Keeping this at the core, CM Uddhav Thackeray ji launched the ‘Water for All’ policy today, wherein @mybmc will enable every citizen in Mumbai to have access to clean drinking water through formal sources," Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.
Meanwhile, just last month the Environment Minister of state had notified that every resident of Mumbai including those living in slums or buildings without Occupation Certificate (OC) will have access to drinking water from May 1. This would not change the legal status of a house, but will enable the residents of slums or buildings which lack OC to get water connection, he added.
"Water for All in Mumbai! From 1st May, 2022, the @mybmc will enable every citizen in Mumbai to have access to drinking water through formal sources," Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, tweeted.
Notably, Shiv Sena controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the elections for which are due this year. "We are committed to ensuring a right to life with dignity to every citizen by providing access to drinking water. This will also eradicate the illegal connections that disrupt and pollute our water supply," he added. Thackeray had conducted a special meeting about the "water for all policy" at the BMC headquarters with civic officials earlier.
