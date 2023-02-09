As Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered Rajya Sabha on Thursday for replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, the members from the Opposition benches started chanting slogans of "Modi-Adani bhai-bhai." The opposition kept chanting slogans against the government and PM Modi for the entire duration of his speech.

PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha: Highlights

Prime Minister started his address by taking a dig at the members of Opposition parties. He said that the actions of some members bring disrepute to the house. “I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)...the more you throw 'keechad', the better the lotus will bloom," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the BJP government has transformed the working culture with the help of the power of technology, “Our focus is on increasing the speed and enhancing scale. In this Amrit Kaal, our aim is 100% saturation of schemes," he added.

He attacked the previous government and said that the country has witnessed tokenism of problems. "In last 3-4 years, around 11 crore houses have got tap water connections. For the empowerment of common people, we started the Jan Dhan account movement. In the last nine years, 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country," he said.

On the attack by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, PM Modi replied and said "Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. More than 1.70 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have opened in Karnataka including over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain."

PM Modi added that true secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries.

At the end of his speech PM Modi commented on the issues raised regarding the names of the scheme and said that during the long rule of Congress around 600 schemes were named after the Nehru-Gandhi family. He also asked Congress members why they hesitate to use the name of the first Prime Minister of India.

PM Modi also said that when these Opposition parties were in power, they took away the rights of states. Article 356 (President Rule) was used 90 times by the Opposition government and PM Modi also mentioned former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who used Article 356 for record 50 times.

He even mentioned some of the senior leaders like former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK leader M. G. Ramachandran, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sharad Pawar, and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T.Rama Rao whose government was taken down by using Article 356.