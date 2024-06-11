‘True Sevak isn’t...’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in his first post-result remarks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining ‘dignity’. Referring to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the RSS chief said “decorum was not maintained” during the campaigns.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of the organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “A true sevak maintains decorum while working… The one who maintains decorum does his work, but remains unattached. There is no arrogance that I did this. Only such a person has the right to be called a sevak,” The Indian Express quoted him saying.

Bhagwat said conflict in various places and in society is not good.

Expressing his concerns over continuing violence in Manipur, the RSS chief asked who was going to pay attention to the problem on the ground. He said it had to be dealt with on priority.

“Manipur has been looking for peace for a year now. It should be discussed on priority. The state had been peaceful for the past 10 years. It felt like the old 'gun culture' had come to a demise. It is still burning in the fire of the sudden tension that rose there or that was made to rise there. Who will pay attention to that? It is the duty to prioritise it and take note of it,” ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.”

"The unrest either got triggered or was triggered, but Manipur is burning and people are facing its extreme heat", the RSS chief added.

Speaking about the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the RSS chief said the results were out and a government had been formed, so unnecessary talk about what happened, how it happened, etc., can be avoided.

Stressing that elections are to gain a majority and that they are a competition, not war, Bhagwat highlighted the need for consensus between the ruling side and the opposition so that work for the common good (of the masses) can be carried out.

"The kind of things that were said, the way the two sides castigated each other (during the elections)… the way no one cared about social divisions being created because of what was being done… and for no reason the Sangh was dragged into this… untruths were spread with the use of technology. Is this the way knowledge should be used? How will the country operate like this?" Bhagwat said.

On the Opposition, Bhagwat said, "I do not call it Virodhi Paksh, I call it Pratipaksh. Pratipaksh virodhi nahi hai (The Opposition is not an opponent). It is revealing a side and that must be deliberated upon. If we understand that this is how we must operate, then we must be cognisant of the decorum required in contesting elections. That decorum was not maintained."