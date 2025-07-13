‘True Shiv Sena style’: Uddhav Thackeray's party workers thrash auto-rickshaw over ‘anti-Marathi’ remark | Viral Video

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers allegedly thrashed an auto-rickshaw driver in the Palghar district of Maharashtra over 'anti-Marathi' remarks. A video of the incident went viral on social media recently, further fuelling the controversy over the language issue in the state.

While Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video, police said on Sunday they had seen it but had not received any formal complaint in the matter so far. Therefore, no case has been registered as of now, news agency PTI reported.

What happened exactly? The auto-rickshaw driver, a migrant residing in Virar area of Palghar, had allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Marathi language, Maharashtra and Marathi icons, PTI reported.

Its video clip had reportedly surfaced on social media earlier, drawing sharp reactions online and from local political groups.

In a new purported video of the confrontation which took place on Saturday, the auto-rickshaw driver is seen being slapped allegedly by a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, including women.

The incident happened on a busy road near Virar railway station.

The auto-rickshaw driver is then made to publicly apologise to a man and his sister, with whom he allegedly misbehaved earlier, as well as to the state for "insulting" it and its linguistic and cultural heritage.

‘True Shiv Sena style’ According to the PTI report, a local functionary of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the auto-rickshaw driver was taught a befitting lesson.

He reportedly asserted that anyone insulting the Marathi language and the state will be given a reply in the "true Shiv Sena style".

Shiv Sena (UBT) Virar city chief Uday Jadhav, who was present at the scene, justified the action, saying, “If anyone dares to insult the Marathi language, Maharashtra, or Marathi people, they will get a reply in the true Shiv Sena style. We will not sit silent.”

He said, “The driver had the audacity to speak ill of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. He was taught a befitting lesson. We made him apologise to the people of the state and to those he had offended.”

No complaint so far A senior police official confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, but said no formal complaint had been lodged so far.

"We have seen the viral video and are verifying the facts, but as of now, no complaint has been received from either party," the official said.

Language war Earlier, amid the language controversy, workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had allegedly slapped a food stall owner at Bhayander in neighbouring Thane on July 1 for not speaking in Marathi.

Traders from the area later staged a protest against it.

On July 8, the MNS and other groups led a protest march in Mira Bhayandar area to defend the Marathi 'asmita' (pride) and counter the traders' agitation.

