Telephone search engine and caller ID service provider, Truecaller on Wednesday launched a Covid -19 Hospital Directory allowing users in India to easily find hospitals and care facilities in their area.

The directory is built right into the app and can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer, the company said in a statement. "The directory includes telephone numbers and addresses of covid designated hospitals from multiple states across the country, sourced from official government databases", it said.

The feature includes telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-19 designated hospitals from multiple states across the country. This Healthcare Directory is sourced from official government databases. A search button helps you quickly find the information you need, however it does not mean that hospital beds are available, the company said in a release.

''We will be updating it every day and making sure that as many hospital phone numbers from as many areas in India are available. To see this feature, Please update the app on the Play Store. As of now, it is only available on Android devices,'' the company added.

