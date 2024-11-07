Truecaller under IT dept investigation for transfer pricing violations: Report

IT department officials have conducted raids at Truecaller's offices and other premises linked to the app in Gurugram and a few other places, reported the news portal India Today.

Published7 Nov 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Income Tax Department investigation searched a few locations linked to the Truecaller app.
Income Tax Department investigation searched a few locations linked to the Truecaller app.(Truecaller)

The Income Tax Department of India (IT) has started an investigation into calling ID and spam caller blocking application Truecaller over an alleged violation of transfer pricing regulation action, reported the news portal India Today on Thursday, November 7. 

IT department officials have conducted raids at Truecaller's offices and other premises linked to the app in Gurugram and a few other places, as per the report.

Truecaller has not responded to the development, as per the news portal. 

The application has over 400 million active users in India. The app also launched a new feature in India, which was Truecaller Fraud Insurance, which aims to offer additional protection to people enrolled in the premium subscribers in case people fall victim to fraud. 

The calling ID and spam caller blocking application Truecaller partnered with HDFC Ergo for the provision of the services. As such scams are on the rise, Truecaller said that the new feature will actually help users who have fallen victim to online scams, reported the news portal.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 08:24 PM IST
