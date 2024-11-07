Truecaller under IT dept investigation for transfer pricing violations: Report

The Income Tax Department of India (IT) has started an investigation into calling ID and spam caller blocking application Truecaller over an alleged violation of transfer pricing regulation action, reported the news portal India Today on Thursday, November 7.

Also Read | Truecaller rolls out UPI-backed verified badge feature for Android premium users

IT department officials have conducted raids at Truecaller's offices and other premises linked to the app in Gurugram and a few other places, as per the report.

Truecaller has not responded to the development, as per the news portal.

The application has over 400 million active users in India. The app also launched a new feature in India, which was Truecaller Fraud Insurance, which aims to offer additional protection to people enrolled in the premium subscribers in case people fall victim to fraud.