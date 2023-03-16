In a rare occurrence in the field of medical science, an 81-year-old woman has survived not one, not two, but five consecutive heart attacks. The woman, who was suffering from severe respiratory issues, was admitted to Max Hospital with a low heart pumping efficiency of 25%, causing her to be in a state of collapse and acute breathlessness.

During her six-day stay in the hospital, the patient suffered five cardiac arrests, each time being revived using electric shocks. Dr Balbir Singh, chairman of cardiology at Max Healthcare, said that the patient was experiencing shortness of breath and arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) when she visited him.

After the first angiography, a temporary pacemaker was inserted due to frequent ventricular tachycardia. However, the patient suffered another cardiac arrest after her pacemaker parameters were adjusted.

Doctors then resorted to using an automatic implantable cardioverter defibrillator (AICD), a small electronic device that is implanted into the chest to monitor and correct an abnormal heart rhythm.

This device is used to treat serious and life-threatening arrhythmias and is the most effective way of doing so, Dr Singh explained. The treatment using the AICD was successful in restoring the patient to normalcy and saved her life.

As per Dr Singh, it was “truly a miracle" that the patient survived after having been “extremely critical". Since no medicine was working in her case, the family had given up hope. However, the patient survived after multiple techniques were applied in her case.

Dr Singh also warned that women after menopause are at a higher risk of heart attacks and that they may have atypical symptoms such as sweating, discomfort in the neck, jaw, shoulders, upper back or upper belly (abdomen), pain in one or both arms, shortness of breath, dizziness, indigestion, vomiting or nausea and unusual fatigue.

The woman has now been discharged from the hospital and is doing well, according to doctors. The case is being hailed as a miracle and is an example of the advancements in medical technology and the resilience of the human body.