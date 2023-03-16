'Truly a miracle!' 81-year-old survives 5 cardiac arrests in 6 days2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:03 PM IST
An 81-year-old woman survived five consecutive heart attacks and was revived with electric shocks.
In a rare occurrence in the field of medical science, an 81-year-old woman has survived not one, not two, but five consecutive heart attacks. The woman, who was suffering from severe respiratory issues, was admitted to Max Hospital with a low heart pumping efficiency of 25%, causing her to be in a state of collapse and acute breathlessness.
