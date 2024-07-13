‘Truly exhilarating’: Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat skydives in Haryana on World Skydiving Day | Watch

On the occasion of the first World Skydiving Day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday took to the skies to experience the thrilling skydiving sport for himself in Haryana's Narnaul. A video of the tourism minister, 53, skydiving in Haryana surfaced on social media

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published13 Jul 2024, 06:24 PM IST
On the occasion of the first World Skydiving Day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday took to the skies to experience the thrilling skydiving sport
On the occasion of the first World Skydiving Day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday took to the skies to experience the thrilling skydiving sport

On the occasion of the first World Skydiving Day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday took to the skies to experience the thrilling skydiving sport for himself in Haryana's Narnaul. A video of the tourism minister, 53, skydiving in Haryana surfaced on social media. “All good good, maza aa gaya,” said the minister when he was asked by the instructor, mid-dive, how he was feeling.

The skydive took place at Skyhigh, India's only civilian skydiving zone at Narnaul airstrip, Haryana.

Also Read | Assembly Bypoll Results: Congress, TMC win 4 seats each, BJP bags 2

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shekhawat shared the thrilling skydiving journey.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: IND off to a flying start, Jaiswal - Gill batting

In another post on X, the minister said, “Truly exhilarating!

On the occasion of World Skydiving Day, had the pleasure of flagging off the new skydiving aircraft and taking a tandem skydive this morning at Skyhigh—India’s only civilian skydiving drop zone at Narnaul Airstrip, Haryana.

For new and adventurous Bharat, the skies too are no limit.”

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai, Thane witness heavy rains amid orange alert

Speaking to reporters after landing, Shekhawat said, “Today is definitely an exciting day not only for me, but for the entire world. It's the first-ever World Skydiving Day being celebrated globally. On this day, the facility for sky diving has been initiated in Narnaul, and I have jumped from here. Along with this, I see a bright future for India in the tourism and aerospace sectors.”

“Thousands of Indians used to enjoy these sports in Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand and other places and they will now get to experience it here. This will also boost tourism. I have flagged off India’s first skydiving aircraft and I wish great success to the team. As the tourism minister, it is my responsibility to develop new tourist spots. We would like to encourage this in more places, including Madhya Pradesh and Goa,” the Minister further added.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 06:24 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘Truly exhilarating’: Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat skydives in Haryana on World Skydiving Day | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue