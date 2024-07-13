‘Truly exhilarating’: Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat skydives in Haryana on World Skydiving Day | Watch

On the occasion of the first World Skydiving Day, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday took to the skies to experience the thrilling skydiving sport for himself in Haryana's Narnaul. A video of the tourism minister, 53, skydiving in Haryana surfaced on social media. “All good good, maza aa gaya,” said the minister when he was asked by the instructor, mid-dive, how he was feeling.

#WATCH | Narnaul, Haryana: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat does skydiving on World Skydiving Day.



(Source: Sky High India)

The skydive took place at Skyhigh, India's only civilian skydiving zone at Narnaul airstrip, Haryana.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shekhawat shared the thrilling skydiving journey.

In another post on X, the minister said, “Truly exhilarating!

On the occasion of World Skydiving Day, had the pleasure of flagging off the new skydiving aircraft and taking a tandem skydive this morning at Skyhigh—India’s only civilian skydiving drop zone at Narnaul Airstrip, Haryana.

For new and adventurous Bharat, the skies too are no limit.”

Speaking to reporters after landing, Shekhawat said, “Today is definitely an exciting day not only for me, but for the entire world. It's the first-ever World Skydiving Day being celebrated globally. On this day, the facility for sky diving has been initiated in Narnaul, and I have jumped from here. Along with this, I see a bright future for India in the tourism and aerospace sectors.”

Mahendragarh, Haryana: "Today is definitely an exciting day not only for me, but for the entire world. It's the first-ever World Skydiving Day being celebrated globally. On this day, the facility for sky diving has been initiated in Narnaul, and I have jumped from here. Along…