A day after receiving the Padma Bhushan award 2020, industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a note of gratitude and say that he “truly felt undeserving" in front of other recipients.

“This Govt has made a long-overdue, transformational shift in the texture of the Padma Awards recipients. Now, the focus is largely on individuals making seminal contributions to the improvement of society at grassroots levels (sic)," said Mahindra.

“I truly felt undeserving to be amongst their ranks," he added, while sharing a post of the President of India presenting the Padma Shri to Smt Tulsi Gowda for social work. The 77-year-old belongs to the Halakki tribe and is reputed to be an "encyclopaedia of forest" with vast knowledge of plants and herbs.

Many people replied to his tweet in agreement.

Agree sir.. Watching Padma award distribution has become so exciting now. So many talented and hardworking common people who have made tremendous contribution to the society.. Their names would have never come out otherwise — Priya k kumar (@Priyak_k) November 9, 2021

India is recognising both the grass root people and the big picture ones - A healthy balance like life — Vijay (@centerofright) November 9, 2021

The Mahindra Group chairman was honoured with the award in the Trade and Industry domain.

The businessman was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

"Anand Mahindra is the chairman of Mahindra Group diversified Indian conglomerate operating in over 100 countries," read an official statement.

Padma Bhushan is the country's third-highest civilian award, preceded by the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Vibhushan and followed by the Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of the highest order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

