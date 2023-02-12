Dhaval was inspired to build a machine for washing tea glasses after seeing a goat drink water from the same tub used to clean the glasses at a local tea stall. During the Covid lockdown, he learned machine design on YouTube and made several prototypes with available scrap. After receiving ₹10,000 from a college professor to continue working on the design, he created a functional machine that gained interest and inquiries after a friend posted a video of it on YouTube.