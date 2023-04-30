‘Truly special journey’: PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat monthly radio program today at 11 am.
Ahead of the historic 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to join him live at 11 am today. He said that the journey of his monthly radio program in which he addresses the common people has been ‘truly special’.
