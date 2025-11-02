Trump administration's 3 sweeping changes— H1B visa, work permit and green card—to affect Indians the most. Here's how

The US President Donald Trump administration's recent moves in the last few months where he issued several immigration-related executive orders aimed at limiting the influx of migrants to protect American workers' rights are likely to impact Indians the most, given that the United States was home to nearly 4.8 million Indian Americans as of 2022.

The US government recently introduced three major changes: Ending automatic extensions of Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for certain migrants, increasing annual H-1B fees and imposing stricter scrutiny on Green Card holders applying for US citizenship.

End of automatic extension of work permits for foreign non-immigrant workers The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced the elimination of the provision that automatically extended Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for foreigners submitting renewal applications. This reverses a Biden-era policy and now requires re-vetting for non-immigrant visa holders seeking work permit extensions, a change likely to affect Indians as well.

The new rules, which end the automatic extension of EADs for certain categories of foreign workers, took effect on Thursday. Previously, in May 2022, the Biden administration had revised the rules to allow a 540-day automatic extension of EADs without any verification once applicants filed for renewal.

A substantial number of Indian H‑1B visa holders have dependants or spouses (H‑4 visa) who rely on the EAD (work permit) to work in the US. Removing automatic extensions creates employment risk (job loss or gap) if the renewal takes longer or is delayed. According to India Today, immigration experts cautioned that the policy might cause employees to lose their jobs, since processing EAD renewals can take anywhere from 7 to 10 months.

Stricter civics exam for Green Card holders applying for US citizenship Green Card holders or lawful permanent residents (LPRs) can become US citizens through naturalisation if they meet requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The 2025 civics test will ensure applicants demonstrate English proficiency and knowledge of US government, supporting full integration and contribution.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will require foreigners applying for US citizenship via Form N-400, Application for Naturalisation, on or after October 20, 2025, to take the 2025 Civics Test. Beginning on that date, the test will be more difficult, featuring additional questions that evaluate a deeper understanding of American history, government and politics.

H-1B visa fee hiked to USD 100,000 On September 19, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation increasing the H-1B visa fee to a whopping USD 100,000 per year. H-1B visas enable companies to hire foreign professionals with specialised expertise, like scientists and computer programmers, to work in the United States.