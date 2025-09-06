Trump and Modi take a step forward balancing tariff row on 'special relation': Will it bear fruit? Explained

After Donald Trump extended an olive branch by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend, the latter responded warmly saying that he deeply appreciates the US President's positive assessment of India-US relations.

Advertisement

In Washington, Trump on Friday said, "I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi, he's a great prime minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment."

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," he said in the Oval Office.

Hours later, Modi posted on social media, "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties." and goes on to add, "India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

The development holds significance as the comments comes amid current tensions between Washington and Delhi over tariffs and purchases of Russian oil.

Advertisement

Are these really signs of patch up? Analyzing the development, West Asia strategist Waiel Awwad on Saturday told ANI that it a signal of mutual respect and recognition of growing bilateral cooperation.

"The US cannot ignore India. President Trump (and PM Modi) have a good relationship... There is also a huge diaspora of Indians in the US. When the President of the US addresses them, he wants to send a message to them--that India matters for the US and the Indian diaspora matters for American business and American welfare," Awwad said.

However, as a word of caution he said that concrete policy actions must match symbolic gestures.

"I am just saying that we have to be cautious. Why? Because he (Trump) issued an Executive Order. President Trump cannot take that Executive Order lightly unless he has some proof to keep on the table," he explained, referring to Washington's policy that imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods to the US.

Advertisement

Awwad added that while Trump is known for his pro-business outlook, he must also address past measures that strained economic ties if he seeks to build lasting goodwill with India.

"It's not just an eyewash that he is trying to tell the Indian government, 'I am happy to do business with India.' He is a businessman, but being the President, there are issues that he has taken, and he has to withdraw these issues. So, Indian companies can still export to the US without being hassled, without being subjected to a tariff on it," he said.

What Jaishankar said about the Modi, Trump relationship? External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday admitted that the US President and PM Modi share a good personal equation, however, he did not disclose much about their future course of action.

Advertisement

"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that's really what I would say," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson underlined the importance of the bilateral relationship with Washington during a weekly press briefing on Friday.

"This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests" Randhir Jaiswal said.

Advertisement