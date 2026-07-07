Trump at NATO: Will US President reverse his 2019 ban & offer F-35 fighter jets to Turkey?

US President Donald Trump has landed in Ankara on Tuesday (7 July) for a NATO summit in the Turkish capital, according to an AFP report. According to several media reports, the US president will hold talk with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogam, before joining other NATO leaders at the grand dinner. Will Donald Trump reverse his 2019 decision and offer F-35 fighter jets to Turkey during his conversation with Erdogan today?

The New York Times report says, the US president is likely to go back on his decision and offer the F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. Washington is reportedly exploring ways to restore defence ties with Ankara despite legal and political hurdles linked to Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defence system.

Trump weighs major shift in US policy on F-35 sales to Turkey NYT report quoting senior US administration officials have indicated that Trump is prepared to tell Erdogan he wants to bring Turkey back into the F-35 fighter jet programme, marking a dramatic reversal of the decision taken during his own first term in office in 2019.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Turkey expelled from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019? ⌵ Turkey was expelled from the F-35 program after acquiring the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, which raised security concerns regarding the potential for compromising the F-35's stealth technology. 2 What are the legal challenges facing the U.S. administration in restoring F-35 sales to Turkey? ⌵ A law passed in 2020 prohibits the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey unless the U.S. certifies that Ankara no longer possesses the S-400 systems, presenting significant legal hurdles. 3 How could Turkey potentially regain access to the F-35 program? ⌵ Turkey could regain access to the F-35 program if the U.S. administration negotiates a mechanism to either remove or render the S-400 batteries inoperable, satisfying legal requirements. 4 What indication have U.S. administration officials given regarding Trump's stance on F-35 sales to Turkey? ⌵ U.S. administration officials indicated that Trump may signal a reversal of his previous decision and seek to reinstate Turkey in the F-35 program during his talks with Erdogan. 5 What role does Congress play in the decision to sell F-35s to Turkey? ⌵ Congress oversees the process and has expressed opposition to restoring F-35 sales to Turkey, especially given the ongoing legal requirements tied to Turkey's possession of the S-400 systems.

The move would represent one of the most significant changes in US-Turkey defence relations in recent years. However, officials caution that discussions remain ongoing and that no final decision has yet been announced publicly.

According to administration officials, Trump could use his meeting with Erdogan to signal Washington's intention to resume the process, potentially through an exchange of letters between the two leaders. The exact timeline for any transfer of aircraft remains uncertain.

Officials also acknowledge that Trump could still alter course, reflecting the fluid nature of the discussions.

Why Turkey was removed from the F-35 programme Turkey was expelled from the multinational F-35 programme in 2019 after it acquired the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.

At the time, US officials argued that operating both systems simultaneously posed unacceptable security risks. Washington feared the S-400 could be used to collect intelligence on the F-35's stealth technology, potentially allowing Russia to study its capabilities.

A White House statement issued at the time said: "The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence collection platform that will be used to learn about its advanced capabilities. Turkey has been a longstanding and trusted partner and NATO ally for over 65 years, but accepting the S-400 undermines the commitments all NATO allies made to each other to move away from Russian systems."

The decision also triggered US sanctions against Turkey's defence procurement agency, which remain in force.

Congress remains a major obstacle Even if Trump signals support for restoring Turkey's access to the aircraft, the administration faces significant legal challenges.

A law passed by Congress in 2020 prohibits the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey unless the US administration certifies that Ankara no longer possesses the Russian S-400 systems.

Administration officials say one proposal under discussion involves transferring the S-400 batteries, many of which reportedly remain unused in shipping containers, to a third country. Another option being explored would involve rendering the missile systems permanently inoperable by removing critical components.

No final mechanism has been agreed.

The issue is also expected to face scrutiny on Capitol Hill, where several lawmakers have opposed any attempt to restore the sale.

Erdogan has long pushed for Turkey's return Turkey has spent years lobbying Washington to regain access to the F-35 programme while resisting pressure to abandon the S-400 system.

Trump has repeatedly suggested he would like to repair relations with Ankara and has often argued that circumstances leading to Turkey's removal from the programme stemmed from earlier policy decisions.

During a recent Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump hinted that he planned to bring Erdogan a surprise.

When asked about the F-35 issue, Trump said he would bring the Turkish president a gift that would make him "very happy."

Vice President JD Vance later confirmed that the administration had begun reviewing possible legal pathways.

"Pete and the entire team are reviewing this right now, because there are certain things that we have to certify have happened if the administration was to comply with American law. The president has asked us to do that."

Trump later added: "We will work it out."

Netanyahu voices concern over possible F-35 transfer The prospect of Turkey rejoining the F-35 programme has also drawn criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Netanyahu said: "Turkey is a great country, but it's governed by a man who calls openly for the annihilation of Israel."

He added: "He occupies half of Cyprus, a NATO country."

Netanyahu also claimed: "He's threatening Greece, another NATO country, and he talks openly about conquering Jerusalem."

Cyprus, however, is not a member of NATO.

NATO summit begins amid wider alliance tensions Trump's visit comes at a sensitive moment for the alliance.

The US President has repeatedly criticised European NATO members for failing to spend enough on defence and has recently expressed frustration over what he views as insufficient support for the US during its conflict with Iran.

Although NATO members agreed last year to increase defence spending targets, Trump has continued pressing allies to accelerate military investment.

Trump's approach towards Russia and the war in Ukraine has also created divisions within the alliance. Trump is expected to hold separate talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday after attending the NATO working session.