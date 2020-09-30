Trump-Biden debate: India references not very complimentary

Trump who visited India earlier this year has used clips of his India visit in his re-election campaign videos. The clips showcase his welcome at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad during his 24-25 February visit and his joint rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The India clips in Trump’s campaign video also show Trump joining Modi at the Houston “Howdy Modi" event in September last year and both were seen as reminders to Indian Americans of the close rapport between the two leaders. The inclusion of the India clips were seen as a bid to attract Indian American votes after Biden named California senator Kamala Harris – of Jamaican and Indian origin – as his vice presidential pick for the November polls. Traditionally, Indian Americans numbering 2-3 million have been seen as leaning towards the Democrats.