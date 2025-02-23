Trump calls USAID’s India funding a ‘kickback scheme’: 5 key remarks that sparked BJP vs Congress political slugfest

In the past week, US President Donald Trump has made bold statements regarding the US Agency for International Development (USAID) funding allocated to India, particularly the $21 million intended to boost voter turnout. His comments have stirred significant controversy, leading to a political clash between India’s two major political parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party. Doubling down on his stance, the US President has repeatedly argued that India 'does not need the money; he has also called for cuts in international aid.

This controversy emerged after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) moved to cancel millions of dollars in foreign aid, including the funding earmarked for India, as part of a broader effort to reduce government expenditures.

Here are five key remarks made by Trump that fueled the debate 1)Criticism of Election Funding At the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump expressed frustration over the $18 million allocated to India for its elections, asking, “Why the hell? Why don’t we just go to old paper ballots and let them help us with their elections? Voter ID. Wouldn't that be nice?"reported news agency ANI. He argued that India didn’t need the money, further questioning why US funds were directed towards India’s voter turnout efforts.

2) Voter Turnout Funding in India



While speaking at a 'Governors Working Session' on Friday, Donald Trump said, “Twenty-one million dollars going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout, too.”

3)Trade Criticism Trump strongly criticised India’s trade practices, calling the country a “very big abuser” of trade. He pointed out India’s high tariffs and introduced reciprocal tariffs as a response. He stated, "They have a 200 per cent tariff, and then we give them a lot of money for elections," highlighting his frustration with India’s trade policies and the USAID allocation.

4) Voter Turnout and "Kickback Scheme" Trump questioned the $21 million allocated for voter turnout in India, calling it a "kickback scheme." At the Republican Governors Association meeting, he stated, "And USD 21 million for voter turnout in India. Why do we care about India's turnout? We have enough problems. We want our own turnout, don't we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it's a kickback scheme. It's not like they get it and spend; they kick it back to the people who send it. I would say in many cases, in many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about,there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there. USD 29 million to strengthen the political landscape in Bangladesh. Nobody knows what they mean by the political landscape. What does that mean?"

He raised concerns about the transparency of such funds, implying corruption.

5) Alleged election influence in India Donald Trump raised concerns over the alleged USAID funding to India, suggesting that the money might have been used to influence elections. At the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Florida, he emphasized that the U.S. should address the Indian government directly. “I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough,” Trump stated, adding a new layer to the ongoing debate over the funding and its potential implications.