Trump cheers ‘seasoned diplomat’ Taranjit Sandhu on appointment as Delhi Lt Governor, ‘Wishing him success’

US President Donald Trump on Friday extended his congratulations to diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu following his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and conveyed his best wishes.

Trump said on Truth Social, "Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship." .

"Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress, and furthering global ties," Trump said.

He served as India's Ambassador to the US from 2020-24.

Also Read | Former US ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

All about Taranjit Singh Sandhu Sandhu was appointed as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on March 5. He was part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. Additionally, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

After taking his oath, he told reporters that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems."

Also Read | Former US ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP