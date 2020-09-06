Trump 'couldn’t be more pleased' with how the recovery is progressing: Mnuchin

The so-called skinny stimulus has already gotten panned by Pelosi and Democrats. They haven’t budged from their proposal for a far bigger $2.2 trillion relief package that Republicans rejected.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues are warning that the economic recovery is fragile. Employers shed 22 million jobs in the pandemic shutdowns of March and April, and only about half have been recovered in subsequent months.“The recovery is continuing; we do think it will get harder from here," Powell told National Public Radio in an interview Friday. He said high-contact service industries remain vulnerable with the virus still present, and workers in those jobs, which often are low-paying, will need more support from both Fed policy and fiscal policy.“It will be some time before that set of problems can work itself out, and get those people back to work and then the support can be withdrawn," Powell said.