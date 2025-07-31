Trump ‘frustrated’ with India: Why US President may have imposed 25% tariff and what's next?

US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian products entering the United States, drawing criticism from top Indian politicians. He also threatened an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.

It is one of the highest tariff rates imposed by the US in Asia — a steeper hit than the 15% to 20% range applied on several regional peers. It could pose a risk to India’s faltering equities market.

Why Trump may have decided to hits India with 25% tariff Trump's post on TRUTH Social and latest comments by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett shed light on why the US President have imposed such huge tariff against India.

Hassett reportedly said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is “frustrated" with the lack of progress on trade talks with India. He indicated that Trump was upset over the way negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade deal were held.

Hassett said India's market has been pretty much closed to American products, while the US's has been wide open to its own.