The Donald Trump-led US government deported hundreds of ‘illegal immigrants’ from India this week via a military plane. The flight landed in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, with some estimates putting the number of deported individuals around the 200 mark. The individuals are believed to be primarily from the northern state of Punjab—where Amritsar is located—as well as Gujarat.

Source-based reports indicate that there are at least 33 deportees each from Gujarat and Haryana. Another 30 individuals hail from Punjab, while three each hail from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and two from Chandigarh. The deportees include 25 women and 12 minors, with the youngest passenger being just four years old. Forty-eight individuals are below the age of 25.

A senior official also confirmed that the highest number of deportees were from Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Some local media reports put the number of deportees at 205, while others said the flight was bringing 104 people back to India.

Indian authorities have repeatedly indicated their willingness to work with the US administration to address the illegal migration issue. President Donald Trump also discussed immigration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a telephonic interaction earlier this month. The two leaders are also expected to meet next week in Washington.

"For Indians, not just in the United States but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals, and they are overstaying or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, then we will take things forward. We will facilitate the return to India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said last month.