Rupee beset by a trifecta of troubles. Will the slide to new lows continue?
India's current account faces pressure due to US scrutiny on work visa remittances and foreign investor exits. Experts predict potential impacts on remittances and the rupee, despite a projected GDP growth of 6.3-6.8%.
Mumbai: The fallout of US President Donald Trump’s visa and trade barriers on remittances, combined with relentless foreign selling in the capital markets, could keep the Indian rupee under duress when it is already hovering around all-time lows, according to economists.