"Some of the mitigating factors include low oil price and the import of oil accounting for less than 30% of our overall import, which stood at 40% when oil crossed the three-figure mark in 2007-08," Hajra said. “Another factor is that the H-1B issue will lead to an optimum mix of onshoring-offshoring and FTAs (free-trade agreements) with 12 countries (including the UK, the UAE, Australia, Switzerland, etc) means exports through third countries could somewhat ameliorate the 70% hit to overall merchandise exports of $80-81 billion to the US."