Trump hand forces hike in gold lease rates for Indian jeweller

International bullion banks are shifting gold vaults to the US in anticipation of sweeping tariff hikes by the Trump administration, industry executives said. Uncertainty over the tariff burden has tightened gold supply and increased logistics costs, which foreign banks are passing on to customers through higher lease rates by banks here. This, in turn, is being passed on to jewellers in the form of higher interest rates.